Saturday, February 13, 2021
Home UFC News

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 258

Here are the odds

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC 258 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 13, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns in a welterweight title showdown. Moving things along, goes Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso down in a fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Ian Heinisch vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight fight, Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon, and Julian Marquez vs. Maki Pitolov in a middleweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, is a -280 favorite over Burns, who is a +240 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Barber being a +120 underdog against Grasso, who is a -140 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Kamaru Usman (-280) vs. Gilbert Burns (+240)
  • Alexa Grasso (-140) vs. Maycee Barber (+120)
  • Kelvin Gastelum (-230) vs. Ian Heinisch (+190)
  • Ricky Simon (-250) vs. Brian Kelleher (+210)
  • Julian Marquez (-165) vs. Maki Pitolo (+145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Rodolfo Vieira (-390) vs. Anthony Hernandez (+320)
  • Belal Muhammad (-400) vs. Dhiego Lima (+325)
  • Chris Gutierrez (-155) vs. Andre Ewell (+125)
  • Mallory Martin (-155) vs. Polyana Viana (+135)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

  • Gabriel Green (-135) vs. Philip Rowe (+115)
  • Miranda Maverick (-140) vs. Gillian Robertson (+120)

Latest MMA News

UFC Results

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright - MMANEWS LLC