Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 258

The final UFC 258 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 13, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns in a welterweight title showdown. Moving things along, goes Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Ian Heinisch vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight fight, Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon, and Julian Marquez vs. Maki Pitolov in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, is a -280 favorite over Burns, who is a +240 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Barber being a +120 underdog against Grasso, who is a -140 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (-280) vs. Gilbert Burns (+240)

Alexa Grasso (-140) vs. Maycee Barber (+120)

Kelvin Gastelum (-230) vs. Ian Heinisch (+190)

Ricky Simon (-250) vs. Brian Kelleher (+210)

Julian Marquez (-165) vs. Maki Pitolo (+145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Rodolfo Vieira (-390) vs. Anthony Hernandez (+320)

Belal Muhammad (-400) vs. Dhiego Lima (+325)

Chris Gutierrez (-155) vs. Andre Ewell (+125)

Mallory Martin (-155) vs. Polyana Viana (+135)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)