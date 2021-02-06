Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 18

The final UFC Vegas 18 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 6, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar goes down in a bantamweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida , Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape, Cory Stamann vs. Askar Askar, and Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush.

According to oddsmakers, Volkov is a -185 favorite over Overeem, who is a +160 underdog. Other odds for the main card include being a + underdog against, who is a – favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Alexander Volkov (-185) vs. Alistair Overeem (+160)

Cory Sandhagen (-400) vs. Frankie Edgar (+325)

Michael Johnson (-220) vs. Clay Guida (+180)

Alexandre Pantoja (-130) vs. Manel Kape (+110)

Cody Stamann (-380) vs. Askar Askar (+315)

Diego Ferreira (-120) vs. Beneil Dariush (EVEN)

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)