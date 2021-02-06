Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 18

The final UFC Vegas 18 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 6, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar goes down in a bantamweight fight.
Rounding out the main card is Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida , Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape, Cory Stamann vs. Askar Askar, and Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush.
According to oddsmakers, Volkov is a -185 favorite over Overeem, who is a +160 underdog. Other odds for the main card include being a + underdog against, who is a – favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)
- Alexander Volkov (-185) vs. Alistair Overeem (+160)
- Cory Sandhagen (-400) vs. Frankie Edgar (+325)
- Michael Johnson (-220) vs. Clay Guida (+180)
- Alexandre Pantoja (-130) vs. Manel Kape (+110)
- Cody Stamann (-380) vs. Askar Askar (+315)
- Diego Ferreira (-120) vs. Beneil Dariush (EVEN)
Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)
- Mike Rodriguez (-245) vs. Danilo Marques (+205)
- Macy Chiasson (-210) vs. Marion Reneau (+175)
- Timur Valiev (-335) vs. Martin Day (+275)
- Devonte Smith (-280) vs. Justin Jaynes (+240)
- Karol Rosa (-225) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+185)
- Molly McCann (-155) vs. Lara Procopio (+135)
- Youssef Zalal (-240) vs. Seung Woo Choi (+200)
- Ode Osbourne (N/A) vs. Jerome Rivera (N/A)