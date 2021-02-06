Saturday, February 6, 2021
Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 18

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC Vegas 18 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 6, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar goes down in a bantamweight fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida , Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape, Cory Stamann vs. Askar Askar, and Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush.

According to oddsmakers, Volkov is a -185 favorite over Overeem, who is a +160 underdog. 

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

  • Alexander Volkov (-185) vs. Alistair Overeem (+160)
  • Cory Sandhagen (-400) vs. Frankie Edgar (+325)
  • Michael Johnson (-220) vs. Clay Guida (+180)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (-130) vs. Manel Kape (+110)
  • Cody Stamann (-380) vs. Askar Askar (+315)
  • Diego Ferreira (-120) vs. Beneil Dariush (EVEN)

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)

  • Mike Rodriguez (-245) vs. Danilo Marques (+205)
  • Macy Chiasson (-210) vs. Marion Reneau (+175)
  • Timur Valiev (-335) vs. Martin Day (+275)
  • Devonte Smith (-280) vs. Justin Jaynes (+240)
  • Karol Rosa (-225) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+185)
  • Molly McCann (-155) vs. Lara Procopio (+135)
  • Youssef Zalal (-240) vs. Seung Woo Choi (+200)
  • Ode Osbourne (N/A) vs. Jerome Rivera (N/A)

