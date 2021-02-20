Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 19

The final UFC Vegas 19 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis in a showdown. Moving things along, Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Darrick Minner vs. Charles Rosa in a contest, Chris Daukaus vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a fight, Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes in a bout, and Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall.

According to oddsmakers, Blaydes is a -420 favorite over Lewis, who is a +335 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Kunitskaya being a +230 underdog against Vieira, who is a -270 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (-420) vs. Derrick Lewis (+335)

Ketlen Vieira (-270) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+230)

Chris Daukaus (-160) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+140)

Phil Hawes (-105) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+105)

Tom Aspinall (-240) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+200)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)