Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 20

The final UFC Vegas 20 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 27, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov goes down in a light heavyweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva in a welterweight contest, Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout, and Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom in a featherweight bout.

Other odds for the main card include being a + underdog against, who is a – favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane (-265) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+225)

Magomed Ankalaev (-350) vs. Nikita Krylov (+290)

Mayra Bueno Silva (-140) vs. Montana De La Rosa (+120)

Jimmie Rivera (-150) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+130)

Alex Caceres (-210) vs. Kevin Croom (+175)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Alexander Hernandez (-185) vs. Thiago Moises (+160)

Angela Hill (-345) vs. Ashley Yoder (+285)

Sabina Mazo (-200) vs. Alexis Davis (+170)

Ronnie Lawrence (-160) vs. Vince Cachero (+140)

Dustin Jacoby (-185) vs. Maxim Grishin (+160)