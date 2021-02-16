Cody Garbrandt Reflects On TJ Dillashaw Losses, Promises Trilogy

Cody Garbrandt has looked back on his back-to-back losses to TJ Dillashaw.

At UFC 217, Garbrandt suffered a second-round TKO loss to Dillashaw to lose his bantamweight title. They then had a rematch at UFC 227, with Dillashaw scoring a first-round TKO win to defend his belt over Garbrandt. The losses were no doubt disappointing for Garbrandt, and he believes Dillashaw just caught him at the right time.

“I feel like T.J. caught me at a time where mentally I was not in the best state of mind to go in there and be a champion and that’s why it was taken from me,” Garbrandt said to Joe Rogan . “He capitalized and I look back on it, I kept going back to those fights, and it’s a little bit of insanity. You have to be insane to repeat the same thing expecting a different outcome and that’s what I was doing.”

Since that fight, given Garbrandt was 0-2 against Dillashaw, many figured they would never fight again. However, with the former bantamweight champion returning from a USADA suspension many thought this trilogy might happen. For “No Love,” he says the trilogy will eventually happen and

“I’m glad that he’s coming back. He’s got to prove to himself and that’s a big fight for me to come back to in the future. That’s gonna happen,” Garbrandt concluded.

Would you like to see Cody Garbrandt vs TJ Dillashaw 3?