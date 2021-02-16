Colby Covington Claims Kamaru Usman ‘Looks Like A Guy Really Primed To Get Knocked Out’

Colby Covington wasn’t impressed with Kamaru Usman‘s performance at UFC 258.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card, Usman scored a third-round TKO win over Gilbert Burns to defend his title. However, right off the bat, Burns landed a heavy punch that dropped the champion then blitzed him with landed heavy shots. Usman survived, then started to pick up the pace and pick apart the Brazilian. Although Usman got his hand raised, Covington wasn’t too impressed with the champ’s performance.

“I think that looks like a guy really primed to get knocked out his next fight, and I want to be the one to deliver it,” Covington said to Submission Radio. “He looks a little chinny. Dilbert, he’s an oversized m*dget, man, he’s a 155-er getting knocked out by 155-ers. The guy’s nothing, and that guy came out and dropped you and almost finished you in the first round? You got lucky to get out of that that he fell on his back and just sat there for five minutes and let you recover.

“Besides that, I didn’t see anything special. I see a guy that’s gotten worse. He changed camps and he looks like a different fighter in the worst way. He looks like he’s declined in his progression. So, he looks like a guy I’m ready to expose to the world, and I want to show them Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington 2.0.”

Colby Covington is coming off a fifth-round TKO win over Tyron Woodley in September to get back into the win column. Before that, he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Usman for the welterweight title. It was a back-and-forth fight and many have called for the rematch to take place.

Whether or not Usman vs Covington 2 is next is uncertain. However, if it happens, the former interim champ is confident he will KO the champ.

