Sandhagen Confident He Earns A Title Shot With A Win Over Edgar

Cory Sandhagen believes he will be fighting for UFC gold if he beats Frankie Edgar on Saturday night.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18, Sandhagen and Edgar will finally meet in a potential No. 1 contender bout. Although some have called for TJ Dillashaw to get an immediate title shot, Sandhagen doesn’t think that should be the case. Instead, he believes whoever wins his fight against the future Hall of Famer deserves the next shot.

“Frankie is a future Hall of Famer,” Sandhagen said at media day (via MMAJunkie). “I really know that I can be one of the best in this division and be a champ for a really long time, and I really want to get that going. I want those years of being champ, and so it’s got to be that me and Frankie are next, whoever wins.”

Cory Sandhagen returned to the win column last time out with a highlight-reel TKO win over Marlon Moraes in October. Before that, he was submitted by Aljamain Sterling in under two minutes for his first loss in the UFC. The rising contender also holds notable wins over Raphael Assuncao and John Lineker inside the Octagon.

Frankie Edgar, meanwhile, had a successful bantamweight debut as he edged out a split decision win over Pedro Munhoz in August. If he beats Sandhagen, there is no question he deserves a title shot.

Do you believe Cory Sandhagen will defeat Frankie Edgar at UFC Vegas 18?