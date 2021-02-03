Cory Sandhagen Eager To See How He Matches Up With Frankie Edgar

Cory Sandhagen is excited to finally share the Octagon with Frankie Edgar.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18, Sandhagen is set to fight the future UFC Hall of Famer in a potential number-one contender bout. The two were supposed to meet in January of 2020 at UFC Raleigh, but Edgar took a short notice fight against The Korean Zombie, and the fight was canceled.

Now, after both Sandhagen and Edgar picked up big wins last time out, the rising contender says he’s excited to test his skills against a legend like Edgar.

“In the last fight, when I was listening to him talk, he fights really good with a chip on his shoulder,” Sandhagen said to MMAFighting. “Because he brought it against Munhoz. That was one of his better fights.

Cory Sandhagen. Photo Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“As far as his career, the guy is a future Hall of Famer probably. I think when you’re in the sport long enough, you start to realize for a guy to have this long of a career and to find that kind of success, especially for me as a younger guy in the sport and not as much experience, when you look at Frankie for him to do what he’s done in his career and for him to still be around and to still get a win over a top-10 guy and still competing with the best guys in the world with how long he’s been doing it — that’s for real and that’s to be taken seriously.”

If Cory Sandhagen beats Frankie Edgar on Saturday night, it would be the biggest win of his career. It also could secure him a title shot, depending on the outcome of Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259.

How do you think Cory Sandhagen will fare against Frankie Edgar Saturday night at UFC Vegas 18?