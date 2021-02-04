Cub Swanson Returns on May 1 to Face Gavin Tucker

Cub Swanson has his return date and matchup, as the UFC veteran will be taking on Gavin Tucker on May 1.

According to a report from MMA DNA, a featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Gavin Tucker will be taking place on May 1. There is currently no headliner announced for the event. Both men will be entering the bout with some momentum and will be looking to strengthen their case to enter the UFC featherweight rankings.

Cub Swanson is no stranger to being ranked in the UFC. The UFC veteran has found himself in title contention and within the division’s top 10 several times in the past. At 37 years old, many may be writing Swanson off as a gatekeeper, and after losing four straight fights from 2017-2019, these same people wrote Swanson off for dead.

Cub Swanson

Without warning, Cub Swanson is now on a two-fight winning streak over two prospects who tried to make a name off this killer and failed miserably. In his most recent bout, Swanson delivered a devastating knockout over Daniel Pineda for the win. This would be Swanson’s first KO victory since 2013 in a feat that will no doubt boost the confidence of Swanson as he once again prepares to face someone looking to climb the ranks.

Gavin Tucker. Image Credit: UFC.com

Gavin Tucker will enter this contest with an impressive 13-1 MMA record, 4-1 in the UFC. From a fight experience standpoint, Tucker is the much fresher fighter, having fought less than half the amount of times as Cub Swanson, but at 34 years old, he is only three years the junior of Swanson. Tucker is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, and if a victory over Cub Swanson does not get him ranked, it’s a near certainty that his next opponent would give him that opportunity. In his most recent bout, Tucker defeated Billy Quarantillo via unanimous decision.

The only other bout currently scheduled for this event is a bantamweight contest between T.J. Brown and Kai Kamaka III.

Who do you think gets the win between Cub Swanson and Gavin Tucker on May 1?