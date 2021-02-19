Curtis Blaydes Aware Jon Jones Will Leapfrog Him For Heavyweight Title Shot

Curtis Blaydes is well aware that he won’t get the next heavyweight title shot.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 19, Blaydes and Derrick Lewis will finally share the Octagon with one another. It is a very intriguing matchup between two top-five heavyweights where many would think the winner would get a title shot. However, for “Razor” he knows Jon Jones is getting the next title shot and understands that.

“I know that Jon is next. But essentially, on a scale of 1 to 10 (of how upset I am at that), I’m at like a 3,” Blaydes said at media day (h/t MMAJunkie). “I get it. It’s business. Jon Jones puts asses in the seats. He’s a name. He’s earned it because they did it for (Israel Adesanya), also. Izzy is coming up to fight Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira is like (shrugs). So I get it. It’s cool.”

The heavyweight belt will be defended on March 27 and it is likely Jones will get the next shot at the end of summer or in the fall. For Curtis Blaydes, he is in a weird spot as if he beats Lewis, he would’ve beaten most of the top contenders but has made it clear he will remain active to make money and cement his case.

