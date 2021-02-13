Dana White Believes Usman Is On Track To Entering GOAT Conversation

Dana White believes that it may not be long until “The Nigerian Nightmare” creeps up on those who are sleeping on him with GOAT status shadowing his movements.

There may be no mixed martial artist in the history of the UFC whose accomplishments are as overlooked as UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s. Usman’s underappreciation may be second only to former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, but even Johnson’s criticisms were in large part about his division and not the fighter himself.

With Usman, as he racks of victory after victory, there isn’t much noise accompanying his feats by fans and media. But the facts remain: Kamaru Usman is one win away from holding the record for most consecutive victories in the welterweight division. That is what greatness looks like.

Kamaru Usman On His Way To GOAT Status?

If Kamaru Usman continues on the path he’s on, beginning with seizing the welterweight winning streak record tonight when he faces Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, then that greatness will only enhance to a point where it begins to become difficult to measure.

“Usman’s one of those quiet killers, man,” UFC President Dana White told TMZ Sports of his welterweight champion. “This guy doesn’t go out beating his chest. He’s not out there acting like a lunatic. He keeps his head down, he works hard, and look what creeps up on us: He’s about to beat GSP’s record.

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

“If he can get through Gilbert Burns on Saturday night, which is going to be a tough fight, he’s a guy that will just keep grinding, and one day we’re all going to wake up and go ‘oh wow’ and we’re all going to be talking about GOAT status for this guy.”

The “if” presented by the UFC boss is a big one, as Gilbert Burns has never lost at welterweight and is as familiar with Kamaru Usman as anyone in the UFC after their many years of training together and the skill set that Burns possesses that could cause Usman’s styles serious problems.

But should Usman activate this “if,” he could very well alter the word to “when” in the form of, “When will the MMA world recognize that they are witnessing one of the greats?”

