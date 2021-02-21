Dana White Decides to Keep Ottman Azaitar On UFC Roster After Violation

Dana White has decided to give Ottman Azaitar a second chance in the UFC.

Just prior to UFC 257 last month, Ottman Azaitar was reportedly cut from the UFC after violating safety protocols the week of the event. As the story goes, Azaitar and his team cut their wristbands and handed them off to individuals who were outside of the safe zone. These individuals then snuck past security members, and the entire ordeal was caught on camera. Armed with this evidence, Dana White revealed that the UFC decided to part ways with Azaitar.

Ottman Azaitar To Remain On UFC Roster After All

Just shy of a month later, it is now being reported by ESPN that the UFC has decided to reverse course and will keep Azaitar on the roster. Dana White framed the decision as a “second chance” for Azaitar, but Azaitar’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claims that the entire ordeal was all one big misunderstanding. Regardless, Azaitar remains in the UFC, and he took to social media to share his happiness with his followers.

“Surround yourself with great people . I’m always grateful to everyone who was involved in this situation 🙏🏽 The Bulldozer is back,” Azaitar wrote on Instagram.

Ottman Azaitar was scheduled to fight against Matt Frevola at UFC 257 prior to this incident, and his last fight was against Khama Worthy at UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill, which resulted in a Performance of the Night-winning TKO for Azaitar. Azaitar has a spotless professional record of 13-0 and is considered one of the brightest prospects currently at lightweight, which likely played a role in Dana White & the UFC deciding to reverse course on his release.

What do you make of Dana White and the UFC deciding to change their mind about the release of Ottman Azaitar?