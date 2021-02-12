Dana White Doubles Down On Jon Jones Getting Immediate HW Title Shot

Dana White has made it clear Jon Jones will fight the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 at UFC 260.

After Jones vacated the light heavyweight title he said he would be moving up in weight and many wondered if he would get an immediate title shot. Many fans wanted to see “Bones” get a fight beforehand but that will not be the case.

“We know what he wants,” White told TMZ (via MMAJunkie). “He wants the winner of Stipe and Francis, so that fight has got to happen first. It should happen this year. It depends if that fight with Stipe and Francis goes off before summer. Then we could have (Jones vs. the winner) happen in the summertime.”

It does make sense to have Jon Jones get an immediate title shot given how big the fight would be. If he were to take a fight and lose that would derail a lot of the hype for the title fight.

Jon Jones has not fought since he edged out Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his light heavyweight title. Before that, he also picked up decision win over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith to defend his belts after reclaiming it at UFC 232.

Do you agree with the UFC’s decision to give Jon Jones the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic next?