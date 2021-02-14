Dana White Says It’s ‘Undeniable’ Kamaru Usman Will Surpass GSP As Welterweight GOAT

Dana White knows it is only a matter of time until Kamaru Usman is recognized as the welterweight GOAT.

After Usman scored the third-round TKO win over Burns, he surpassed Georges St-Pierre’s record for most consecutive wins in the weight class. It is a great record for the champ to have, but he is still several title defenses away from surpassing St-Pierre’s record.

Dana White is very impressed by Usman and says he is well on his way to becoming the GOAT.

“He just broke his record tonight,” White said at the UFC 258 post-fight press conference. “If you look at what he just did, he broke his record tonight for consecutive wins (in the welterweight division), and if this guy keeps rolling, if Usman can keep doing what he’s doing, he’s going to go down as the greatest welterweight ever. Fact.

“Just look at who he’s fought and who he has to fight here in the future, it’s undeniable that this guy will go down as the best welterweight,” White continued. “The question is, where will he go down in the history of the sport?”

There is no question Kamaru Usman is becoming a dominant champion. He now has TKO win over Colby Covington and Burns as well as a dominant decision win over Masvidal to defend his belt. His level of competition before getting the title is also very impressive.

Do you think Kamaru Usman will be the welterweight GOAT as Dana White says?