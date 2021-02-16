Dana White Says UFC Could Host Packed Arenas ‘By This Summer’

Dana White believes there is a chance the UFC gets back to having sold out arenas this summer.

Ever since the pandemic started last March, the UFC was forced to take a month and a half off. The promotion then returned with events in Jacksonville, Abu Dhabi, and Las Vegas. All the events in the United States had no fans in attendance, but that may soon change according to Dana White, with the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL set to have fans in attendance.

“I got plans, too! I’m not doing a percentage – I want to sell out,” White said after UFC 258. “It’s too nice over here (at the UFC Apex). I like it here. … I said on ESPN the other day that I was optimistic that by this summer we could be doing it, either in Florida or here.”

There is no question that when the UFC and other sports leagues can have packed arenas, it will be a massive event. It is also likely the UFC will stack an event the first time fans will be in attendance in well over a year. Before the promotion can do that, they will need to make sure everyone would be safe.

