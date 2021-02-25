Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2 Is Set For June 12

There is now a date set for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2.

According to an ESPN report Thursday, Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno on June 12. This comes after the two fought to a majority draw at UFC 256.

Immediately following their classic at UFC 256, Figueiredo, Moreno, and UFC President Dana White each expressed interest in having a rematch ASAP. This call seemed like a no-brainer, as having a draw in a title fight is such a rarity that having closure in such a situation is essential.

Figueiredo vowed to put Moreno away in the rematch and stated that he was unable to fight to his full capacity due to being hospitalized shortly before his fight against Moreno due to severe weight-cut complications. This was no doubt brought about by the fact that just weeks prior to UFC 256, Figueiredo had successfully defended the flyweight title against Alex Perez at UFC 255.

Brandon Moreno was also on the UFC 255 card. He turned in a TKO victory over highly touted Brandon Royval to cement himself as next in line for a title shot. So for both fighters, it was two fights within three weeks, with the second fight being a five-round war. Following the fight, Moreno agreed with Figueiredo that rest was needed before the two ran it back in a rematch.

“Obviously after these last eight weeks of 2020, I need to rest,” Moreno said after the fight. “He has all my respect. He fought the same time as me. He took this fight on short notice. He is a champion. Normally the champion takes a long time to rest and recover his body; he does not. He took the fight. I have too much respect for him. I need to rest and spend some time with my family. But definitely in 2021 I am ready to take the rematch.”

Figueiredo and Moreno will both be well rested ahead of their June encounter, where they will determine once and for all who is the better man and the best flyweight in the UFC.

How do you think the rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will go?