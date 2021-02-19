Derrick Lewis Plans To Send Curtis Blaydes To The ICU At UFC Vegas 19

Derrick Lewis has violent plans for Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19.

In the main event of the card, Lewis and Blaydes will finally fight after years of the two seemingly being on a collision course with one another. It’s a classic striker vs grappler matchup, and one “The Black Beast” is looking forward to.

According to Lewis, he was disappointed Blaydes pulled out of their November fight due to COVID-19. The Black Beast wanted “Razor” to be healthy, as he says he wants the one to send him to the ICU.

“I wanted to know why (Blaydes pulled out), what happened, and if everything was going to be okay with him. I was just concerned. I didn’t want nothing really bad to happen to the guy. I don’t like the guy, but I wouldn’t want him to go to the ICU or nothing like that because of COVID, I would only want him to go there cause of me. So I felt bad a little bit for him,” Lewis said at media day (h/t BJPENN.com).

Derrick Lewis enters this fight on a three-fight winning streak and coming off a TKO win over Alexey Oleynik. Before that, he beat Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov by decision after suffering a TKO loss to Junior dos Santos and a submission loss to Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title.

