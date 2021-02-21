Derrick Lewis Talks Blaydes KO, Undertaker, Clapping Cheeks, & Hot Balls

“The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis covered a wide array of topics after pulling off the upset KO over Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19.

Derrick Lewis’ knockout over Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 was the biggest upset in a UFC main event since Michael Bisping knocked out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199. It was a fitting example of how you never know what to expect when a fight begins. A common expression in sports to explain upsets is “That’s why you play the game.” In MMA, upsets like these are why you fight the fights. If the odds told the entire story, there would be no reason to tune in or for the competitors to lay it all on the line.

Derrick Lewis Explains KO & Follow-Up Shots

The fact that this was such a major upset with Derrick Lewis closing as a +350 underdog was surprising for some, given Lewis’s knockout power and the proven threat he possesses. For Lewis, there was no surprise at all in the final outcome, as the uppercut during Blaydes’ takedown entry was well-rehearsed, locked, and loaded.

“That’s what we’ve been drilling all month, 12 weeks, really, trying to get prepared for this guy,” Lewis said in the post-fight press conference about the uppercut that finished Blaydes prior to a couple devastating follow-up shots that Lewis chalks up to primal instinct.

Derrick Lewis Lands Follow-Up Shots On The Unconscious Curtis Blaydes. Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

“I can’t just turn the switch off just like that,” Lewis explained. “I know some fighters could do that, but I can’t do that. I gotta wait until the referee pulls (me) off because you never know what happens. Anything could happen. He could turn into Undertaker and sit straight up and eat all those shots. So you never know. You gotta keep going until the referee says, ‘Hey, chill out.’”

The Black Beast Eyes His Next Victim

“The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis. Credit: Getty Images

With the knockout, Derrick Lewis is tied for the most knockouts in UFC history at 12. Lewis already has a name in mind for who he’d like to break this record against, and he used an analogy fitting of “The Black Beast” to get that point across.

“I want Overeem next,” Lewis said. “Like I said earlier, I’m already greased and oiled up for him, so we ready. Yeah…”

“I’m clapping them cheeks, yes. No homo.”

Speaking of being greased and oiled up, Derrick Lewis was kind enough to provide an update on his hot balls that Lewis says will change the tide of bad luck that has befallen his fellow Texans.

“I understand the reason why it was so cold in Houston: because my hot balls wasn’t there,” Lewis said poignantly. “The whole week y’all was freezing, so I’m coming back tomorrow. So the news did say it’s supposed to be 70 degrees tomorrow, so we looking up.”

What do you foresee 2021 having in store for Derrick Lewis next?