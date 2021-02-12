Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Rescheduled for May 1

Dominick Reyes’ headliner against Jiri Prochazka has a new date, as the new bout will now be taking place on May 1.

MMA Fighting broke the news Thursday that Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka’s fight that was originally scheduled for February will now be taking place on May 1. Reyes will be looking to get right back into title contention with a victory here, and the #5-ranked Jiri Prochazka will be looking to do the same.

Dominick Reyes Taking the Fight to Jon Jones At UFC 246. Credit: Getty Images

After his razor-close loss to Jon Jones nearly a year to date, Dominick Reyes was considered by many to be the uncrowned UFC light heavyweight champion. He had an opportunity to validify these claims in a very official way when he battled Jan Blachowicz for the undisputed light heavyweight championship last September.

Unfortunately, things did not go Reyes’ way, and he was instead stopped for the first time in his career. A victory over Prochazka will get Reyes back in the win column and likely behind only Glover Teixeira in the title race following Blachowicz vs. Adesanya. Meanwhile, a loss would be his third in a row and could result in a big step back in competition for his following fight.

Jiri Prochazka Lands Big On Volkan Oezdemir. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images.

MMA veteran Jiri Prochazka has over 30 fights under his belt and looked every bit the part in his UFC debut in July. Prochazka knocked out Volkan Oezdemir in the second round, which is no easy feat. Oezdemir has one of the most durable chins in the light heavyweight division, but Prochazka was able to get him out of there early and put the entire division on notice in the process. Prochazka will now look to be the second man to put Dominick Reyes away and continue to crash the UFC’s light heavyweight party on his drive to gold.

The current lineup for the May 1 Fight Night card includes the following bouts:

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

T.J. Brown vs. Kai Kamaka III

Poliana Botelho vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Mike Jackson vs. Dean Barry

What’s your prediction between this light heavyweight headliner between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka?