Drew Dober Says There Is No Kryptonite For Him at UFC 259

Drew Dober believes his bout against Islam Makhachev at UFC 259 is a chance to propel himself into the company of some of the best lightweights in the UFC.

Drew Dober is well aware that his clash against Islam Makhachev at UFC 259 on March 6 is going to be a very tough test. In fact, Dober feels this is the worst matchup for him in the division. At least that is what he told MMANews when he spoke with James Lynch about the upcoming bout.

“It’s not a good stylistic matchup for me,” Dober said and added, “You know, he’s a great wrestler, good submissions, the ‘next Khabib,’ and you know that seems to be my kryptonite.”

Dober is on a three-fight win streak, but he is referring to the losses on his record, three that have come by way of submission. Dober, like many of his teammates at Elevation Fight Team are not in search of any easy fights, and only tests like the one that awaits him at UFC 259 are the best ways to evolve as a complete martial artist. And Dober has acknowledged where he needs work.

“I’m here to test myself,” Dober said. “I’m here to prove that that no longer is my kryptonite.”

Drew Dober. Image Credit: Steven Branscombe

Dober says he has been focusing on what seems to be the hole in his game up until now, so the test against Makhachev will be just as hard for both men in the cage, especially since Dober feels he has been more active than his opponent.

“He hasn’t fought in a year and a half,” Dober said. “I’ve been working on my jiu-jitsu, so we might be coming in with a brand new skill set. Man, I’m just excited to see how this fight plays out.”

Drew Dober Looks to Join Lightweight Elite

A win over Makhachev could come with some serious opportunity for the future of his career, and Dober believes a win at UFC 259 will put him in the same company as the Michael Chandlers and Dustin Poiriers of the division.

“Those are guys that I would love to be able to perform with. A win over Islam [Makhachev] means I get bigger and better dance partners.”

The lightweight division seems to be on fire in 2021. Where do you think Drew Dober will fit in after UFC 259?