Dustin Poirier Awarded Key To The City In Youngsville, Louisana

Dustin Poirier is still celebrating arguably the biggest win of his career.

Three weeks ago in the main event of UFC 257, Poirier scored a second-round TKO over Conor McGregor. Poirier exacted his revenge and is now the number-one contender at lightweight and will either get a big money fight or a vacant title fight next.

Before he does compete again, Dustin Poirier took to social media to reveal he was given the key to the city in his hometown.

Thank You Youngsville Louisiana!! pic.twitter.com/N4LzBK5vvz — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 12, 2021

Since beating Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier has called for a big fight, as he considers himself the uncrowned champion. It is now looking more likely he will have the trilogy with McGregor or finally fight Nate Diaz, as the two have called each other out of late. Regardless, Poirier is in a good spot in his career and has also become a hero in Louisiana.

Dustin Poirier Victorious Over Conor McGregor At UFC 257. Credit: Getty Images

Before Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor, he had a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June where he edged out a decision. It got him back into the win column after he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He also is the former interim champ and holds notable wins over Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, and Anthony Pettis. Time will tell what exactly the future has in store for Poirier.

