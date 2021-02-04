Dustin Poirier Reassures Conor McGregor Their Trilogy Fight Is Happening

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are progressing towards their trilogy fight the same way they arranged their sequel: through social media.

Immediately after Dustin Poirier was declared the winner of his UFC 257 main event over Conor McGregor, Poirier gestured to the camera “1-1” to signify that he and his vanquished opponent were nodded up at one win apiece.

This gesture was followed up by both McGregor and Poirier establishing that a trilogy fight was in their plans during the post-fight press conference. But with Poirier now the clear-cut #1 contender and McGregor remaining the man with countless options, there is still the possibility that potential hurdles could stand in the way.

Dustin Poirier Letting The World Know It’s 1-1. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Over a week removed from UFC 257, both fighters are now setting the groundwork for their third bout through social media, much like they did to arrange their sequel fight. On Wednesday, Conor McGregor published an Instagram post that properly conveyed how much he is bursting at the seams to have a trilogy fight against Poirier. Poirier would respond in kind in his own social media post, reassuring his most recent opponent that they will surely run it back.

You know we are going to do it a 3rd time ⚔ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 3, 2021

“You know we are going to do it a 3rd time ⚔,” Poirier posted.

There is still the question of whether Dustin Poirier will be placed in a vacant lightweight championship fight if/when Khabib Nurmagomedov officially vacates the title. Even if that is what the UFC chooses to do, they may also decide to give in to the McGregor camp’s request to make the trilogy fight for the title. Whether or not the trilogy fight is not next for these gladiators, it is becoming increasingly apparent that it is only a question of when, not if, a McGregor/Poirier trilogy fight happens as long as they have anything to say about it.

