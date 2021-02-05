Poirier & Namajunas To Be Featured In Super Bowl Commercial

Dustin Poirier and Rose Namajunas will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday.

The former interim lightweight champion and former strawweight champion will be involved in a commercial for the mortgage company, Guaranteed Rate. The company released the commercial early for UFC fans to see Poirier and Namajunas in action. It is part of the Guaranteed Rate’s nationwide “Believe You Will” campaign.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a second-round knockout win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. After the win, “The Diamond” has become a massive star and has called for the trilogy bout with the Irishman, but whether or not that will happen is uncertain, as there is a chance he fights Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler for the lightweight title. In his career, Poirier holds notable wins over Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, and Anthony Pettis.

Rose Namajunas, meanwhile, returned to the win column with a hard-fought split decision win over Jessica Andrade at UFC 251. Before that, she suffered the slam KO loss to Andrade at UFC 237 to lose her strawweight title. It is expected that Namajunas will fight Weili Zhang for the 115-pound strap next time out, whenever that might be.

The Super Bowl airs live on Sunday, February 7.

Be sure to follow the MMA News Facebook Page for additional content & breaking news around the MMA world.