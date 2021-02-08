Dustin Poirier’s UFC 257 Fight Kit Sells Big For His Good Fight Foundation

Dustin Poirier’s UFC 257 fight kit earned over $26,000 for his Good Fight Foundation which has championed everything from building water wells in Uganda to buying school supplies for children in Louisiana.

Over the past couple of years, Dustin Poirier has worked on his charity and in the lead-up to his rematch with Conor McGregor, the Irishman donated $500,000. “The Diamond” also said he would sell his fight kit to help earn even more money.

Now, after the auction closed, it was revealed that Poirier’s fight kit sold for $26,200.

UFC welterweight, Michael Chiesa was also selling his fight kit and donating the money to Poirier’s charity. There is no question all this money will help out a ton of people and it is great to see The Diamond use his platform to help others.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a second-round knockout win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. After the win, “The Diamond” has become a massive star and has called for the trilogy bout with the Irishman, but whether or not that will happen is uncertain, as there is a chance he fights Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler for the lightweight title. In his career, Poirier holds notable wins over Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, and Anthony Pettis.

For more information on The Good Fight Foundation, you can visit the official website here.

