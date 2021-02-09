Eddie Alvarez Explains How Poirier Made McGregor ‘Panic’ At UFC 257

Eddie Alvarez believes Dustin Poirier used short sprints of activity which frustrated Conor McGregor and eventually got the TKO win.

Early on in the UFC 257 main event, Dustin Poirier shot for a takedown early and then, at times, used a flurry of punches and leg kicks before backing off. According to Eddie Alvarez, Poirier fought the perfect fight to win and cause McGregor to panic.

“Dustin Poirier putting on them sprints that he puts on, I thought that would be the best way that he could get it done,” Alvarez said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “I agreed that if he gave Conor the space that Conor can relax and create stuff that he’d have a bad night. But Dustin just fought a beautiful game plan by kicking that leg and then putting a short sprint on him and being able to cause him to panic and put him away.”

Although Dustin Poirier scored a second-round TKO, he has since called for the trilogy bout with McGregor. They are 1-1 against one another, but it is a big fight and another big payday for Poirier, so it is easy to see why he wants it.

However, whether or not the UFC books the trilogy fight next remains uncertain. If it does happen again, Alvarez believes that if Poirier fights the same way he did at UFC 257, he’d have a good chance to win again.

