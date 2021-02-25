Edson Barboza Re-Signs With The UFC To Continue Decade-Plus Run

Edson Barboza will be continuing his lengthy UFC run for at least another few fights.

MMA Fighting has revealed that Edson Barboza has re-signed with the UFC on a multi-fight deal. No additional details about the contract were made public. Barboza’s manager Alex Davis released the following statement to announce the news:

“The UFC has opted to re-sign Barboza and keep him on the roster, and keep him active going forward,” Davis said. “Barboza and I believe he has what it takes to make a run for the belt and become champion, and that’s his focus.”

Prior to this agreement being reached, Edson Barboza had expressed frustration at an inactive UFC schedule and uncertainty about his future. Barboza was on the last fight on his contract and was prepared to hit the free-agent market. That will no longer be necessary now that it has been confirmed that he will continue to compete in the promotion he has called home for over a decade.

Edson Barboza was on a three-fight losing skid heading into his most recent fight against Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen last October. Barboza was able to get his hand raised in this must-win fight to extend his UFC run.

Barboza is the winner of nine performance bonuses throughout his UFC career and is known as one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion. After spending 10 years in the UFC’s lightweight division, Barboza decided to move down to featherweight last year, where he is currently 1-1. Barboza is currently ranked #14 in the division.

