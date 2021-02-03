Edson Barboza Ready To Complete Final Fight On UFC Deal

Edson Barboza has one fight left on his UFC deal and wants to fight it out.

After Barboza defeated Makwan Amirkhani to snap his three-fight losing skid and win his first fight at featherweight, the Brazilian wanted to make a quick turnaround. However, that did not happened as he has been on the sidelines waiting for his next fight.

“Nope, nothing changed,” Barboza told MMA Junkie. “I was just waiting. I called my manager end of December and said, ‘Hey, if the UFC wants to give me a fight, please, I’m ready, and I was training a lot December, January. I’m ready. If the UFC gives me an opportunity to fight real soon, to fight the last fight, I’m ready. If you’re going to renew my contract, let’s see what happens, or let me go. I have three options right now, but let’s see what happens. Like I said, I have one more fight, and I’m ready for this fight.”

Edson Barboza hopes to face a top-10 featherweight sometime in March to finish his UFC contract. He isn’t sure what the future holds as if he would re-sign with the promotion or go elsewhere, but he wants to test free agency. Regardless, Barboza just wants to fight, and fight soon.

Who would you like to see Edson Barboza fight when he eventually returns to competition?