Fighters React To Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov At UFC Vegas 18

Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 18 event on Saturday night (February 6, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, the cage got very small quickly. With these big dudes, they would take 3-4 steps back and be up against the fence. Volkov had a great first round where he even dropped him with a left hand, but Overeem managed to recover and get back to his feet.

Volkov turned up the pressure in the second round and Overeem’s face turned into a crimson mask until Volkov landed a devasting shot that sent Overeem to the ground and the referee waved it off.

This was an important contest for both guys. Coming into the fight, Overeem was on a two-fight winning streak after beating Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai by TKO. On the flip side, Volkov had gone 2-2 in his last four with losses to Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis and a win over Greg Hardy.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Watching @Alistairovereem fight never gets old! 🤜🏼 #UFCVegas18 — Felicia The FeeNom Spencer (@FeeNom479) February 7, 2021

This cage feels too small for Reem and Volkov — Funky (@Benaskren) February 7, 2021

I forgot overeem does that covering stuff. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 7, 2021

It sucks watching legends get old! — Funky (@Benaskren) February 7, 2021

Wrong 🤷🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 7, 2021

That was a rough one. Just a clean performance from Volkov. He carved Reem up there — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 7, 2021

Great stoppage. Volkov is an enormous man. Shows how good Blaydes wrestling is. A guy that tall and big isn’t easy to get down. #UFCVegas18 #TheWeeklyScraps! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 7, 2021

The bicks were off but in my defense I’m cutting weight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 7, 2021

Volkov made that look easy 😬 #UFCVegas18 — Jordan Espinosa (@statechamp103) February 7, 2021

UFC Vegas 18 Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov, Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar

