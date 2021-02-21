Fighters React To Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis At UFC Vegas 19

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis a typical heavyweight fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 19 event on Saturday night (February 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Lewis landed some solid strikes in the early portion of the first round, but Blaydes quickly took over and stunned him a few times. It ended in the second round, Blaydes had gone for a takedown, but stuffed it. Despite that, he landed some follow-up shots. However, Lewis caught him with an uppercut moments later and Blaydes went down with Lewis still firing away.

It looked like Blaydes got caught when he was going for a takedown. After the fight, Lewis called out Jon Jones since he’s likely fighting the winner of Stipe vs. Francis 2 next month.

This was an important contest for both guys. Originally, they were supposed to fight last November, but the fight got pushed back due to Blaydes testing positive for COVID-19.

Lewis took on Aleksei Oleinik last August in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. This is where he picked up a second-round TKO win. Lewis was coming off a pair of decision wins, over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov heading into that fight. On the flip side, Blaydes was riding a four-fight winning streak, having defeated Justin Willis, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Junior dos Santos, and Alexander Volkov.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

No doubt @RazorBlaydes265 is the favorite, but the best thing about @Thebeast_ufc is he is a throwback to the early days of MMA. He is strong, fast and very tough. Crazy how he doesn’t come from any conventional Martial Arts background. He is just plain out FUN to watch — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) February 21, 2021

Will we see a vintage Derrick Lewis performance or will Blaydes roll tonight! #UFCVegas19 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 21, 2021

OMFG OMFG OMFG OMFG #UFCVegas19 — Lance McCullers Jr. (@lmccullers43) February 21, 2021

OMG HTOWN STAND UP. The Black Beast is a bad man #UFCVegas19 — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) February 21, 2021

The Black Beast!!!!!! @Thebeast_ufc has the most power ever — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 21, 2021

Derrick Lewis brought the heat 🔥👊 #UFCVegas19 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) February 21, 2021

Yoooooooo the black beast is a cheat code wtf — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) February 21, 2021

Curtis went straight into this one👀, after all the setup he did.#UFCVegas19 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 21, 2021

Wow boom 💥 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 21, 2021

I didn’t give Derrick Lewis much of a chance in this fight but daaaamn he proved me wrong! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) February 21, 2021

