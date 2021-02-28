Fighters React To Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane At UFC Vegas 20

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 20 event on Saturday night (February 27, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Gane controlled the first round with ease as he mixed things up nicely on the feet before scoring a round winning takedown. The rest of the fight was all stand up with Gane getting the better of Rozenstruik. The problem with this fight was the fact that there wasn’t a lot of action. The referee continued to tell them to get busy. Gane did a nice job of landing his jab as Rozenstruik had no answer for it.

This was an important contest for both guys. However, neither guy was very aggressive so it was a slow plotting fight. Gane got the decision win.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Here we go time for the big boys to play!!!#UFCVegas20 #MainEvent — Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (@JamahalH) February 28, 2021

Here we go main event . The evolution of some new era heavyweights. Gane is a physicals specimen. BiGi Boy ain’t no joke and has the experience . Man I don’t know ! #UFCVegas20 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 28, 2021

Gane needs to kick to keep his distance standing up. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 28, 2021

Gane is winning well here on the outside but doing that for 5 rounds at heavyweight is a dangerous game. Keeping the gas and not getting slept will be tough. #UFCVegas20 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) February 28, 2021

Is this a repeat of Ngannou and derek Lewis #ufcvegas20 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 28, 2021

Herb dean had to puff his chest a little with that warning but gane is a big boy u ain’t taking a point from him lol — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 28, 2021

Gane is putting out feelers to see how Rozenstruik reacts. Curious to see when he starts exploding. #UFCVegas20 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 28, 2021

I love Gane’s striking #UFCVegas20 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) February 28, 2021

Gane is talented — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 28, 2021

These boys better get used to pushing the pace, all this standing around ain’t gonna fly when daddy comes home. #ufcvegas20 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 28, 2021

