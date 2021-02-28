Fighters React To Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane At UFC Vegas 20

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane brought a slugfest in their fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 20 event on Saturday night (February 27, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, Gane controlled the first round with ease as he mixed things up nicely on the feet before scoring a round winning takedown. The rest of the fight was all stand up with Gane getting the better of Rozenstruik. The problem with this fight was the fact that there wasn’t a lot of action. The referee continued to tell them to get busy. Gane did a nice job of landing his jab as Rozenstruik had no answer for it.
This was an important contest for both guys. However, neither guy was very aggressive so it was a slow plotting fight. Gane got the decision win.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC Vegas 20 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane
