Fighters React To Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns At UFC 258

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns brought an interesting dynamic in their fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 258 event on Saturday night (, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, Burns stunned him within 30 seconds in the first round and had Usman on wobbly legs. When Burns threw a head kick, he fell down and Usman had him on the ground for a few minutes while throwing leg kicks. Moving along to the second round, Usman hurt him with a major league right hand before unloading with follow up shots and later dropped him with a jab.
He dominated the second round. Things ended in the third round as Usman didn’t take his time by finishing Burns by dropping him with a right hand and landed more strikes on the ground to wrap things up.
Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, he was out of his scheduled fight at UFC 251 with Kamaru Usman, which was supposed to serve as the main event. Jorge Masvidal stepped in and lost to the champ.
After the fight, Usman said, “Gilbert is a guy that I’ve known from the start. I love him. This one was tough for me to deal with. “ Of course, they’re former training partners. He also called out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch because he’s tired of hearing Masvidal making excuses for why he lost last year as he took the fight on short notice.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC 258 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns, Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 258. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.