Fighters React To Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns At UFC 258

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns brought an interesting dynamic in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 258 event on Saturday night (, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Burns stunned him within 30 seconds in the first round and had Usman on wobbly legs. When Burns threw a head kick, he fell down and Usman had him on the ground for a few minutes while throwing leg kicks. Moving along to the second round, Usman hurt him with a major league right hand before unloading with follow up shots and later dropped him with a jab.

He dominated the second round. Things ended in the third round as Usman didn’t take his time by finishing Burns by dropping him with a right hand and landed more strikes on the ground to wrap things up.

Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, he was out of his scheduled fight at UFC 251 with Kamaru Usman, which was supposed to serve as the main event. Jorge Masvidal stepped in and lost to the champ.

After the fight, Usman said, “Gilbert is a guy that I’ve known from the start. I love him. This one was tough for me to deal with. “ Of course, they’re former training partners. He also called out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch because he’s tired of hearing Masvidal making excuses for why he lost last year as he took the fight on short notice.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Well seeing as how I’m the only guy in the top 5 that Usman hasn’t fought yet….I guess I’m next…makes sense right? Great performance @USMAN84kg ! #ufc258 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 14, 2021

Usman came to play. Respect is earned. #UFC258 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 14, 2021

Usman kept his composure. Burns started strong but usman was Unphased. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 14, 2021

Damn, Marty go rocked! — Funky (@Benaskren) February 14, 2021

Usman is a robot. Not real @ufc — Valentin (@iamValC) February 14, 2021

Usman’s jab is his greatest weapon right now! — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 14, 2021

@USMAN84kg finishes him in the next 3 I believe. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 14, 2021

You wish you could see us spar. @USMAN84kg only guy I train with that gets stronger as the round gets higher. Also a work ethic second to none. 🙏 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 14, 2021

