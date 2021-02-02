Florian: Reliable Source Says GSP Is Getting Ready For Khabib Fight

The Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre rumors are showing no signs of slowing down in 2021.

It seemed the door had been shut on a potential Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre fight when Dana White emerged from his meeting with Khabib last month stating that neither Khabib nor St-Pierre was interested in the matchup. So there you have it, right? Both men are retired, and the only names Khabib allegedly claimed could change his mind were other lightweights, particularly one competing on the UFC 257 card.

Publicly, Georges St-Pierre never closed the door on a fight with Khabib and has recently stated that the fight excites him and that the UFC knows where to find him if they want to negotiate.

Georges St-Pierre Reportedly Preparing to Fight Khabib

Retired UFC fighter Kenny Florian claims that a very reliable source has told him that there is good reason to believe that the UFC did indeed find GSP and that there are strong signs that the long-rumored fight between Khabib and GSP is actually happening.

“I heard some pretty crazy news over the weekend,” Florian began on the Anik & Florian Podcast on Monday. “I won’t say exactly where it’s from, but it’s from a well-known coach who apparently is aware of a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and a legend in the UFC, a former two-time champion, Georges St-Pierre.

Georges “Rush” St-Pierre. Image: Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

“I don’t know if it’s confirmed, but it is a fight that St-Pierre might be getting ready for and is preparing for. I don’t think he would be getting ready for that or be telling people that he’s getting ready for a big fight unless it was actually happening. And for me, I think the only fight that Khabib Nurmagomedov would come back for is a legend of that kind of stature, a guy who did many of the similar things that he did. And you could kind of bill it as a fight between two of the biggest takedown monsters in UFC history.”

Khabib’s Manager Calls “Fake News” to Rumors

Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter before these rumors picked up too much steam in an attempt to squash them.

Khabib vs Gsp The rumor completely false Fake news — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 2, 2021

“Khabib vs Gsp The rumor completely false Fake news,” Abdelaziz wrote.

At this rate, whether or not the fight is happening, it appears we are going to continue hearing about it for the foreseeable future, even if both fighters remain retired and it never comes to fruition.

