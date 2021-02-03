Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Exhibition Postponed Indefinitely

The boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul originally scheduled for February 20 has been indefinitely postponed.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will have to wait a while longer to cash in on their planned exhibition bout. Instead of taking place on February 20, there is currently no date set for the event to take place. In a statement released the ESPN, Fanmio president Solomon Engel announced the postponement on Tuesday:

“After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we’re hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details,” Engel’s statement read.

Logan Paul’s last pay-per-view event generated $1.3 million in buys when the YouTube star boxed KSI. Floyd Mayweather’s most recent appearance in the ring was in 2018 when he picked up a TKO victory over Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

There is strong reason to believe that a bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul would generate a very large sum of money. And after the bout was announced in December, Mayweather didn’t waste time throwing stones and initiating the promotion:

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again,” Mayweather tweeted.

Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, is still expected to make a lot of money under the Paul family name when he takes on Ben Askren on April 17.

