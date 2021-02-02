Frankie Edgar Believes T.J. Dillashaw Must Earn Title Shot On Return

Frankie Edgar provided an honest ssessment of T.J. Dillashaw and where he fits in the current bantamweight landscape when he returns from his USADA suspension.

After T.J. Dillashaw’s 2019 USADA suspension for EPO, the UFC bantamweight division has been undergoing some major shuffling. One of the changes in the deck is the entry of former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Edgar is currently ranked #4 in the division, and he hopes to receive a title shot in the near future if he can get a victory over Cory Sandhagen this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov.

T.J. Dillashaw. Image: Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Frankie Edgar would have to wait longer for a title shot if former champion T.J. Dillashaw gets his way. Dillashaw believes that his first fight back from his now-expired suspension should be for the world title, but Edgar says he has to earn it.

“Yeah, he’s got to go in there and win,” Edgar said in an appearance on the Schmozone podcast. “That’s for sure. Does he deserve a title shot right away? No, I don’t think so.”

How Will T.J. Dillashaw Look Upon Return?

T.J. Dillashaw has denied using any banned substance prior to the EPO he tested positive for in 2019, but Edgar isn’t convinced. And for this reason, he believes Dillashaw has a lot more proving to do before he jumps the ever-growing bantamweight line.

“There’s still some unknowns — you don’t know how he’s going to react when he’s not able to take steroids,” Edgar said frankly. “And who knows how long he’s been taking steroids and what not. I’m not one to point fingers and say this and that. If he goes in there and wins a fight, then he’s in the mix.”

Frankie Edgar is set to face #2-ranked Cory Sandhagen on February 6 in a fight that could very well determine who will receive the next bantamweight title shot.

