Frankie Edgar Issues Statement After KO Loss: ‘See You All Soon’

Frankie Edgar has issued a statement on his UFC Vegas 18 KO loss to Cory Sandhagen.

In the co-main event of the card, Edgar was set for his second bantamweight fight and with a win would likely get a title shot. However, the fight did not go his way as he suffered a 28-second flying knee KO loss.

After the loss, Edgar took to social media to release a statement on the result and told fans he would be back.

“I’ve licked my wounds long enough. I’m home with my family life is good. On Saturday I was as prepared for a fight as I could have been. Props to Cory Sandhagen he landed a perfectly timed and executed bomb on me, luckily I don’t remember it much lol,” Edgar wrote.

“This game can be a cruel b***h and Saturday night was just that, but I ain’t panicked I been here before. Thank you to my family, team and friends who really are all one in the same for continually giving me the love and support it takes to be a fighter. The loyalty and unconditional love and guidance you all give me is truly unbelievable. I love you all more than you know. To my fans who always ride with me I appreciate you all and you make this fun for me. Till next time, see you all soon,” Edgar concluded.

Frankie Edgar is now 1-1 at bantamweight but is still ranked in the division’s top 10.

