Gaethje Rips White for Disrespecting Poirier, Ferguson, & All Fighters

Justin Gaethje did not hold back one ounce when discussing the current state of the UFC’s lightweight division.

It isn’t only inside the Octagon where Justin Gaethje doesn’t hold back. He launches from the hip just as hard with his words outside of competition as he does when racking up performance bonuses. And in a recent interview, it was UFC President Dana White who was on the wrong side of Gaethje’s ire.

Justin Gaethje Blasts Dana White For Handling of Lightweight Division

The UFC’s lightweight division is currently in a state of flux, with champion Khabib Nurmagomedov currently retired, yet unstripped, and the world left to speculate who will decide the next champion and when. Gaethje gave his endorsement for a fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira to decide the next champion and then went on to give his two cents on why Dustin Poirier refuses to fight Michael Chandler for the title.

“He fucked Tony and Dustin,” Gaethje said bluntly in an interview with MMA Junkie Monday. “And he said, ‘Fuck you guys. I’m going to take (Michael) Chandler out here, and he’s going to be the backup for this title fight. That all happened three or four months ago. We are human. We have principles. We have morals. And that’s what that is.

Michael Chandler

“That’s why Dustin Poirier’s saying that I would assume,” Gaethje continued. “I don’t know for sure. I don’t talk to the guy. But when Dana White did that October 24, he didn’t just shit on Dustin Poirier. He didn’t just shit on Tony Ferguson. He shitted on every single fuckin’ fighter that does it right, that wants to do it right, that wants integrity to the sport. That’s what he shit on, and that’s why Dustin Poirier’s talking like he is.”

After talks failed between the UFC and both Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson regarding a potential bout against Michael Chandler, it was Chandler who was selected to serve as the backup fighter for Khabib vs. Gaethje at UFC 254 last October. Chandler’s services were not needed that night, but Gaethje believes the decision to choose someone who had never competed in the UFC before over two hardened UFC veterans was a slap in the face of which Dustin Poirier has not yet recovered from.

