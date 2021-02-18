Burns Names Two Opponents That Would Get Him Back To A Title Fight

Gilbert Burns is looking to fight his way back to a title shot and believes there are two opponents that make sense for his him.

After Gilbert Burns suffered a third-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 258, he made it clear he was looking to fight for the title again. He said he would use Robbie Lawler’s route, which is to just win his way back to a title shot.

For Burns, although he is disappointed with the result, he is already looking ahead. He says he wants either Colby Covington or Leon Edwards next, as he believes a win over either one of them would get him a title shot. However, he would be open to fights with Khamzat Chimaev, Stephen Thompson, or Michael Chiesa.

“One fight and back to the title would only be Colby Covington. That’s the only one. Or Leon Edwards, if until May he doesn’t get another opponent, and then I fight him. That’s the fight. So I don’t know who I want,” Burns said to MMA Junkie. “I want every single one of these guys. I’ll fight Khamzat. I’ll fight ‘Wonderboy.’ I’ll fight Michael Chiesa. It depends. If the UFC says you need two fights, then I’ll be a little bit behind on the rankings and then a guy up front on the rankings, but if they say one fight, OK, give me Colby Covington.”

Despite the loss, Gilbert Burns is still one of the best welterweights in the world, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn another crack at the belt. However, his next fight is important for him, and the Brazilian is hoping to fight again soon.

Who do you think Gilbert Burns will fight next?