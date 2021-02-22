Gilbert Burns Continues To Call Out Covington For #1-Contender Fight

Gilbert Burns wants Colby Covington next and is continuing to push for the fight.

After Gilbert Burns suffered a third-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title, he set his sights on Covington. He made it clear it was a fight that makes sense and he know has continued to call out the former interim champion.

Colby? 👀 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 21, 2021

It should be no surprise that Gilbert Burns is calling out Colby Covington. This is a fight he has wanted for quite some time. After he knocked out Demian Maia last March, he called out “Chaos” but did not get the fight. Instead, he fought and beat Tyron Woodley to earn a title shot.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, has not fought since he beat Woodley by fifth-round TKO in September. He has since called for the Jorge Masvidal fight or the rematch with Kamaru Usman. However, it appears those two will face one another, so Chaos will need to get a fight. He did turn down the Leon Edwards fight, but whether or not he’d accept Burns is uncertain at this point.

A fight between Burns and Covington makes a ton of sense. The winner would likely get a title shot and get their much-desired rematch against Usman. The loser, however, would take a big step back in the rankings.

Would you like to see Gilbert Burns vs. Colby Covington?