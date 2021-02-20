Gregor Gillespie Makes Octagon Return Against Brad Riddell On March 20

Gregor Gillespie will be making his long-awaited Octagon return on March 20 when he takes on the streaking Brad Riddell.

Since his UFC debut in 2016, Gregor Gillespie has been viewed as one of the biggest prospects in the lightweight division. Gillespie began his MMA career at 13-0, 6-0 in the UFC with all dominant performance. Five wins came by stoppage, and there was one lopsided unanimous-decision win.

Kevin Lee Hands Gregor Gillespie His First Loss. Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

After a TKO victory over Yancy Medeiros, Gregor Gillespie was handed his biggest test against Kevin Lee. Lee would hand Gillespie his first defeat in devastating fashion, knocking out Gillespie with a head kick that made for one of the best KOs of the year. Over a year has passed since this setback, and Gillespie will look to move forward by getting back in the win column and, in so doing, maintaining his position in the top 15.

Brad Riddell In Action Against Magomed Mustafaev. Credit: Zuffa LLC

Brad Riddell will be entering the fight with a six-fight winning streak and an undefeated 3-0 record in the UFC. The former kickboxing champion holds wins in the promotion over Jamie Mullarkey in a Fight of the Night, Magomed Mustafaev, and Alex da Silva Coelho. Riddell’s overall record as a professional is 9-1. With a win over #15-ranked Gregor Gillespie, Riddell could find himself landing into the lightweight rankings.

With the addition of this lightweight bout, the updated card for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland includes the following bouts:

Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell

Grant Dawson vs. Leonardo Santos

Cheyanne Buys vs. Kay Hansen

Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Max Griffin vs. Song Kenan

Anthony Birchak vs. Johnny Eduardo

Gustavo Lopez vs. Adrian Yanez

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Tai Tuivasa

JP Buys vs. Bruno Silva

What’s your prediction for this lightweight bout? Does Gregor Gillespie rebound from his first loss with a win or does Brad Riddell extend his winning streak to four?