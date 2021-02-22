Henry Cejudo Believes Cody Garbrandt Would Get Hurt At Flyweight

Henry Cejudo believes Cody Garbrandt is making a grave error by deciding to move down to 125.

Cody Garbrandt was supposed to have already made his flyweight debut which would have been a world title shot against flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255, but injury forced Garbrandt to withdraw and be replaced by Alex Perez. Garbrandt has not shifted his gaze from the flyweight title, though, but with Figueiredo expected to face Brandon Moreno this year, Garbrandt would rather fight again at bantamweight as he waits for his shot at flyweight gold.

The former champion of both the flyweight and bantamweight divisions, Henry Cejudo, believes that a move down to 125 would be a big mistake on Garbrandt’s part and only result in him being the latest addition to Figueiredo’s highlight reel.

“He’s got no reason going to 125. He’s going to get hurt, man,” Cejudo said in an interview with The Schmo. “If he’s been chinny at 135 pounds, Deiveson Figueiredo has a nice fight, if he gets through, he’s going to knock him out pretty much.”

Cejudo: Garbrandt Can Find Success Again, Just Not At 125

Henry Cejudo believes that Garbrandt still has what it takes to find success in the UFC, but it would need to be at 135. And the opponent that Garbrandt laid out for his next fight, Jose Aldo, is the right choice for him, Cejudo states. But after that fight, Cejudo says that an attempt at regaining bantamweight gold would be a much more realistic goal for Garbrandt.

“I would say his better chances are 135 pounds,” Cejudo said. “Stay solid, man. He’s got clean hands. He just has to be smarter and not be so prideful when he fights. If he’s able to do that, I feel like he could beat a Jose Aldo.

“Fighters don’t go down and win. It’s so much harder. This is why I think the next greatest champ-champ ever is gonna be the champion who goes down and wins that weight class.”

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Would Cody Garbrandt be making a mistake by going down to flyweight and fighting Deiveson Figueiredo?