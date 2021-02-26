Holly Holm Confident Jon Jones Will Have A Ton Of Success At Heavyweight

Holly Holm is confident her teammate and friend, Jon Jones will have a ton of success at heavyweight.

After Jones beat Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his light heavyweight title he hinted at a move to heavyweight. After some time, he ended up vacating the belt and has since been bulking up to make a heavyweight move. It’s expected “Bones” will face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 for the heavyweight title.

Although he is getting thrown into an immediate title shot, many are curious on how he will do in the division. For Holm, she’s confident he will have success due to his skill set.

“I don’t know how many fighters are actually taller than him and he’s very strong,” Holm said to MMAJunkie. “His skill set, I believe, is just better. He has a better skill set. He’s already as tall as them. I don’t think people really think about that a lot. It’s like, ‘Oh, he’s going up in weight, and these guys are big.’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, they are big, but Jon is a big guy.’ If you’ve ever stood next to him, he’s a big guy. He’s not a small 205er. He’s tall. He’s long. He’s skilled. He’s got more speed. Like I said, his skill is just on another level – so I think he can go in and do very well.”

Holly Holm also believes Jon Jones is going about moving up the right way as he is taking time to bulk up and get used to the added size on his frame. Holm also believes his speed will still be there which is what will allow him to have so much success at heavyweight.

How do you think Jon Jones will do at heavyweight?