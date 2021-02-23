Holly Holm Wants Next Title Shot To Be Earned, Not Given

Holly Holm is ready and willing to do whatever it takes to earn another opportunity at regaining UFC gold.

Holly Holm may always be best known for turning in one of the most shocking moments in UFC history when she not only defeated but utterly dominated Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 to win the UFC bantamweight championship. But what Holm has also become known for among diehard fans is the frequency of her title shots.

Since dropping the bantamweight title to Miesha Tate at UFC 196, Holm has received three world title shots and has come up short each time. Holm is ranked #2 in the bantamweight rankings and is currently on a two-fight winning streak. In her next fight, she will be facing Julianna Pena on May 8. If victorious, Holm may get a second crack at bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. And with Nunes busy reigning over the featherweight division as well, Holm has ample time to prove that she is deserving of another title shot and not being gifted one.

“I want to show that I deserve to be there for the belt. … I want to fight the top girls, because in order to be the best you’ve got to beat the best,” Holm told MMA Junkie in an interview on Tuesday. I’m not just always waiting for the title fight. I want to fight to get there. That’s the whole goal. Otherwise, what am I doing this for? I’m not doing this just for the paycheck. I’m not doing this just to participate. I’m not doing it just to say I did it. I’m doing it for a purpose, because I want to be the best in the world.

Holly Holm After Capturing UFC Bantamweight Championship At UFC 193. Credit: Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

“In order to be the best in the world, I have to fight the best in the world and beat them, which is for the belt, so whatever I need to do to get there. Obviously make the right decisions for that. It’s not like I want to fight a (debuting fighter). I want to fight the top. Otherwise how am I going to show that I’m ready for this title fight?”

Holly Holm’s first choice in opponent was Germaine de Randamie, who is the only fighter ranked above her. Pena is currently ranked #6, so it appears that she has more to gain with a win here than Holm, especially given that she would be a fresh opponent for Nunes. Should Holm defeat Pena, she could find herself in a position to where she may possibly need to follow through on her intent to continue fighting the best before receiving another title shot.

