Jairzinho Rozenstruik Is Highly Self-Critical Following UFC Vegas 20 Loss

At UFC Vegas 20, Jairzinho Rozenstruik lost a one-sided unanimous decision to Ciryl Gane in the night’s main event. Gane was able to pick Rozenstruik at times and control him in the clinch during other intervals. For Rozenstruik’s part, there was, frankly, just a lot of standing around and waiting. This did not go unnoticed by observers of the bout, but more importantly, Rozenstruik took notice himself.

“I just fought and the fight didn’t go my way,” Rozenstruik said in a video posted on Twitter. “I think it’s my worst performance ever, if you ask me. I’m hard (on) myself. I think I realize this.”

Calling it the worst performance of his career is a fair self-evaluation from Rozenstruik. This was only the second loss of his professional MMA career, and the first one lasted for less than a minute so it could hardly be called a “performance.” On the contrary, the loss to Gane that occurred on Saturday lasted for five long rounds. Rozenstruik was unable to pull the trigger for all five, which resulted in an uneventful loss and a lackluster outing from “Bigi Boy.”

Instead of harping on what’s already done, Jairzinho Rozenstruik plans on putting in the necessary time to ensure such a performance does not happen in his next outing.

“I’m going to go back home and work my ass off for my next fight,” Rozenstruik said. “I don’t know who that’s going to be. Respect to Ciryl. He won the fight.”

