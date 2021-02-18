Jan Blachowicz Shares The Exact Finish That Will Make Adesanya 20-1

Jan Blachowicz has a crystal-clear picture on what he will do to hand Israel Adesanya his first professional defeat.

There is no denying that Israel Adesanya is one of the best fighters in the sport today. In only three years in the promotion, Adesanya has managed to become the #3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The rankings panel has always been very favorable to double-champions, so who knows, maybe Adesanya can crack the top 2 or even #1 if he adds champ-champ status to his résumé at UFC 259.

There is one heavy obstacle that stands before his way of adding this to his list of achievements: light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. And the only thing Blachowicz envisions being added to Adesanya’s résumé is a blemish in the shape of an L.

“He’s a good fighter, really good fighter. He’s a champion,” Blachowicz said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. “Nobody beat him, 20-0. So he is good. He (has) to be good. But you know, it’s time for 20-1. So I believe that I’m going to be the first one to beat him, and I will do it.”

Jan Blachowicz Makes Very Specific Prediction For Fight Ending

Jan Blachowicz After Unleashing Polish Power On Luke Rockhold. Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

When it comes to the X’s and O’s of how the fight will look when the battle lines are officially drawn and the war commences, the biggest question from the spectators is: Can Adesanya survive a powerful onslaught at light heavyweight, let alone the violence unleashed in the launch of Polish Power? Blachowicz believes that when Adesanya is hit with his heat-seekers, he will immediately know that 205 is an entirely different warzone.

“I’ve got this legendary Polish power,” Blachowicz said. “And when he feel it, he feel it for real. And he will see. After first kick or first punch, he’s gonna know what I’m talking about when I’m talking about the legendary Polish power.”

Blachowicz even has a very specific picture in his head of how he will get the job done come March 6 and which variation of Polish power will put Adesanya away with style.

“Second-round KO by left high kick,” Blachowicz said in deep thought when asked how the fight will end.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz hands Israel Adesanya his first loss at UFC 259?