Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green Added To UFC 258

Jim Miller is set to have another short notice fight.

According to MMAJunkie, Miller is set to face Bobby Green at UFC 258 on February 13. The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Miller and Green were supposed to fight in 2014 but Green had to pull out with an injury.

Jim Miller is coming off a decision loss to Vinc Pichel at UFC 252 where he also took that fight on short notice. Before that, the future Hall of Famer submitted Roosevelt Roberts. He is currently 4-6 in his last 10 but is one of the legends in the sport and will take over the record for most UFC fights of all-time when he fights next weekend.

Bobby Green, meanwhile, is coming off a decision loss to Thiago Moises on Halloween night but many thought it was a fight he won. Before the loss, Green was on a three-fight winning streak with all wins coming during the pandemic over Clay Guida, Lando Vannata, and Alan Patrick.

UFC 258 lineup is now as follows:

Champ Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – for welterweight title

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Ian Heinisch vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Gabe Green vs. Phil Rowe

Dhiego Lima vs. Belal Muhammad

Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson

Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Mallory Martin vs. Polyana Viana

Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Who do you think will win this battle of the veterans between Bobby Green and Jim Miller?

