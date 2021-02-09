Jimmie Rivera Says He Wants To ‘Beat The Sh*t’ Out Of Urijah Faber

Jimmie Rivera is hoping to rematch Urijah Faber.

Although Uriah Faber is not in the bantamweight rankings and has not fought since UFC 245 where he suffered a KO loss to Petr Yan, Jimmie Rivera is interested in a rematch. Rivera and Faber fought at UFC 203 with Rivera winning a decision, but the bantamweight contender who faces Pedro Munhoz at UFC 258 is looking to fight the Hall of Famer again.

“If Faber wanted to come back, I would (fight him again),” Rivera said to UFC.com. “Well, the two big hits I got from Faber in that fight were an eye-poke and a groin shot, so I would like that one back to f*ck him up, to be honest with you. He did f*ck up my eye a lot and I would love to get that one back and beat the sh*t out of him for that.”

Although Jimmie Rivera has a tough task at hand in Munhoz, he is looking at possible next fights. Even though a rematch with Faber doesn’t make much sense, it is a fight Rivera wants. And at this stage of his career, it appears Rivera is looking for those fun fights. However, with a win over Munhoz, he could get a top-five opponent and try to make a title run.

