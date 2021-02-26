Joe Rogan Campaigns For Charles Oliveira To Fight For Lightweight Title

Joe Rogan believes Charles Oliveira should fight Dustin Poirier for a vacant lightweight title.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, and likely not coming back, the big question is who would fight for the belt. According to Rogan, he believes a fight between Oliveira and Poirier is a scrap he wants to see and one that makes a ton of sense.

“I believe (Khabib) is the GOAT of that division, but I don’t know what would have happened with Oliveira until you see it,” Rogan said on his podcast (via MMAFighting). “With Oliveira, there are moments – like when Cub Swanson knocked him out – there’s moments when you go back in his career and you go, ‘Oh, this guy is not the greatest.’ Then you see him in some fights like the Kevin Lee fight – where he submitted Kevin Lee – submits Tony in a spectacular way. He’s just so technical. Everything’s so good. He’s never out of position. He doesn’t force anything. Everything looks f****** amazing.

“Man, I want to see him fight for the title. I wanna see him fight Dustin. I want to see him fight Conor,” Rogan continued. “I want to see him fight whoever else is in that division, Gaethje.”

Although Charles Oliveira is on a lengthy winning streak, it is uncertain if he will fight for the belt next. Perhaps, the UFC books Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 for the belt, or they book Oliveira in a non-title fight against Michael Chandler which is something they have tried to do twice now.

For now, Oliveira is waiting for his next fight and if Rogan had his say, it would be for the belt.

Do you think Charles Oliveira should fight for the UFC title?