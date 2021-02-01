Usman Doesn’t Believe There Are Any Clear Contenders After Burns

Kamaru Usman doesn’t believe there are any clear contenders after Gilbert Burns.

In the main event of UFC 258, Usman is set to defend his welterweight title against Burns. Although “The Nigerian Nightmare” only has two title defenses, he has already beaten Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Leon Edwards so he doesn’t know who he would fight next if he gets past Burns.

“None of them have really broke out where it’s like, ‘This guy is next for me,’” Usman told MMA Junkie. “So they’re kind of in that thick and in that picture where they’re basically trying to make themselves the next guy up. Right now, my focus on is Gilbert Burns. He’s stated that this is a fight that he wants. He believes that he’s that guy, so all my focus is on him.

Kamaru Usman. Image: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

“At this point, I see nothing past getting the job done against him. But after that, there’s really no one that stands out,” he continued. “I know (Colby) Covington and (Jorge) Masvidal are kind of pit together where someone goes out there and does something spectacular, the guy … could be the next guy. Or (Leon) Edwards and (Khamzat) Chimaev – someone does something spectacular there, they could be the next guy. Of course (I’m) paying attention, but no one really stands out as the next guy.”

If Usman does indeed beat Burns, he could rematch Covington or Masvidal. Yet, if Chimaev does end up beating Edwards, there is no question Chimaev would fight for the title next.

Who do you think will be the next challenger for the welterweight title after Kamaru Usman faces Gilbert Burns at UFC 258?