Kamaru Usman Open To Move To Middleweight Under One Condition

Kamaru Usman is open to a move to middleweight.

After Usman scored a third-round TKO win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, many said he cleared out his division and a move to middleweight makes sense. However, for Usman, he says he would only move up if Israel Adesanya left the division and stayed at light heavyweight for good.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. If Izzy is willing to move up…well, he is moving up, but if he’s willing to give up (the middleweight title) and say, ‘I don’t have anything to do in that division anymore,’ then absolutely, I would entertain that thought,” Usman told ESPN. “But on no account right now would I ever entertain, ‘Oh, I’m going up to fight Izzy.’ No, that’s just not something that I’m interested in.

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman

“I’ve stated it over and over and over before. I’d rather two Africans with belts as opposed to one African with two belts. And after March, it’s going to be three Africans with four belts. So it’s a good time to be an African, a good time,” Usman concluded with a laugh.

If Adesanya beats Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, him staying at lightweight is a real possibility. If that is the case, then perhaps Usman will try and become a champ-champ in his own right. There are also a bunch of fascinating fights for him at middleweight but for now, appears focused on the rematch with Jorge Masvidal.

How do you think Kamaru Usman would fare at middleweight?