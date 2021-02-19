Kamaru Usman to Jorge Masvidal: “I Run Miami”

After staking his claim to Jorge Masvidal’s BMF championship, Kamaru Usman is now staking claim to Masvidal’s city as well.

One would be hard-pressed to find a fighter who is more proud of their hometown than Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal. His Miami roots played a role in Hollywood’s biggest star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appearing at UFC 244 to coronate the new BMF champion. Masvidal also gave a special guest appearance in the locker room of the Miami Hurricanes, giving the team an inspirational pep talk in 2019. The Miami native even served as a personal welcome party to the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump. Masvidal’s toughness and identity were bred on the Miami streets, so he is sure to give back and represent the city every chance he gets.

Yeah, well, Kamaru Usman says all that is his now and has been ever since UFC 251.

“I run Miami. I run Miami. Miami’s mine,” Usman informed Masvidal and the world in a recent interview with ESPN. “He doesn’t run anything in Miami. You don’t run anything in Miami if you’re getting beat up like that. No city wants a loser. Miami is mine. I run Miami. So yes, he gets to leave his house to come fight in my arena in Miami.”

Usman is referring to the possibility of hosting the rumored rematch between himself and Masvidal in Miami. This idea is appealing to Usman, but he admits that actualizing it may not be easy.

“That would be a great place to do it. I don’t think they’ve ever had a UFC fight at the (AmericanAirlines Arena),” Usman said. “And so that would be amazing. It’s just I think the company understands that this is a tough market. It is. It’s a very, very tough market down here because there’s so much to do. There’s so many other options. And so we’ll see. I think, obviously, nobody does it better than Dana. So if Dana decides that this is where he wants to do that, then it’s gonna be tremendous. It’s gonna be amazing.”

Jorge Masvidal Responds to Usman’s Claim of Miami Ownership

In regards to Usman’s comments where he declared ownership of Miami, Jorge Masvidal could not sit idly by and allow these remarks to go unchecked.

When @espn uses their fake MMA reporter to report on a guy with a personality disorder #freemarty https://t.co/oOTlN5mjoP — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 18, 2021

“When @espn uses their fake MMA reporter to report on a guy with a personality disorder #freemarty”

Jorge Masvidal is referring to ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto while comparing Kamaru Usman to pop star Britney Spears, the subject of the recently released documentary Framing Britney Spears. Okamoto seems to be a casualty in this new war of words between Usman and Masvidal that is only going to grow hotter than Florida weather until the feud combusts in a likely summer showdown.

What are your thoughts on this exchange of trash talk between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal?